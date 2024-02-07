Boys Basketball Roundup – February 6, 2024

Augusta Cross Creek’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hephzibah 77-46 on Feb. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Cartersville Excel Christian overwhelms Marietta Oakwood

Cartersville Excel Christian rolled past Marietta Oakwood for a comfortable 67-39 victory at Marietta Oakwood High on Feb. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 23, Cartersville Excel Christian squared off with Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in a basketball game.

Chatsworth Murray County overpowers Chatsworth North Murray in thorough fashion

Chatsworth Murray County earned a convincing 60-37 win over Chatsworth North Murray in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 6.

Dallas North Paulding exhales after close call with Powder Springs McEachern

Dallas North Paulding finally found a way to top Powder Springs McEachern 45-41 in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 6.

Dawsonville Dawson County defeats Cleveland White County

Dawsonville Dawson County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cleveland White County 77-57 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 6.

Recently on Jan. 26, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Jasper Pickens County in a basketball game.

Gainesville Chestatee overwhelms Athens Cedar Shoals

Gainesville Chestatee rolled past Athens Cedar Shoals for a comfortable 63-40 victory on Feb. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 30, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville Chestatee took on Gainesville East Hall on Jan. 30 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett overcomes Lawrenceville Mountain View

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett grabbed a 58-48 victory at the expense of Lawrenceville Mountain View during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 6.

Recently on Feb. 2, Lawrenceville Mountain View squared off with Hoschton Mill Creek in a basketball game.

Madison Morgan County tacks win on Harlem

Madison Morgan County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Harlem 58-19 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 6.

Newnan Heritage delivers statement win over Columbus Brookstone

Newnan Heritage dismissed Columbus Brookstone by an 81-39 count in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 6.

In recent action on Jan. 30, Newnan Heritage faced off against Perry The Westfield.

Toccoa Stephens County tops Monroe Area

Toccoa Stephens County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-32 win over Monroe Area for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Monroe Area High on Feb. 6.

Recently on Jan. 23, Toccoa Stephens County squared off with Dacula Hebron Christian in a basketball game.

