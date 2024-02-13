Boys Basketball Roundup – February 12, 2024

In recent action on Jan. 30, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against Marietta Walker and South Atlanta took on Atlanta Therrell on Jan. 29 at Atlanta Therrell High School.

Dawsonville Dawson County tops Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Dawsonville Dawson County knocked off Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 42-31 in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 12.

Last season, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan and Dawsonville Dawson County squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Cleveland White County.

Evans Greenbrier sprints past Douglas Coffee

Evans Greenbrier collected a solid win over Douglas Coffee in a 62-45 verdict in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 12.

Recently on Feb. 2, Douglas Coffee squared off with Ocilla Irwin County in a basketball game.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff denies Danielsville Madison County’s challenge

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff notched a win against Danielsville Madison County 59-43 at Danielsville Madison County High on Feb. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Feb. 2, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff squared off with Gainesville Chestatee in a basketball game.

Harlem overcomes Hephzibah in seat-squirming affair

Harlem posted a narrow 29-25 win over Hephzibah in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 12.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Hephzibah faced off against Augusta Cross Creek and Harlem took on Madison Morgan County on Feb. 6 at Harlem High School.

Lawrenceville Mountain View collects victory over Suwanee Collins Hill

Lawrenceville Mountain View notched a win against Suwanee Collins Hill 61-51 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 12.

Recently on Feb. 6, Lawrenceville Mountain View squared off with Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in a basketball game.

Loganville Walnut Grove overwhelms Gainesville North Hall

Loganville Walnut Grove raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-46 win over Gainesville North Hall on Feb. 12 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Lyons Toombs County claims tight victory against Savannah Windsor Forest

Lyons Toombs County topped Savannah Windsor Forest 47-41 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 12.

Martinez Augusta Christian bests Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal

Martinez Augusta Christian handled Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal 75-49 in an impressive showing in South Carolina boys basketball action on Feb. 12.

Last season, Martinez Augusta Christian and Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal.

Norcross escapes Lilburn Berkmar in thin win

Norcross posted a narrow 54-51 win over Lilburn Berkmar in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 12.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Lilburn Berkmar faced off against Lawrenceville Discovery.

Jesup Wayne County comes up short in matchup with Savannah Islands

Savannah Islands handed Jesup Wayne County a tough 64-54 loss during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 12.

Last season, Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Islands squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Savannah Islands High School.

Recently on Feb. 2, Savannah Islands squared off with Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a basketball game.

Toccoa Stephens County barely beats Carnesville Franklin County

Toccoa Stephens County finally found a way to top Carnesville Franklin County 70-65 in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 12.

Recently on Feb. 6, Toccoa Stephens County squared off with Monroe Area in a basketball game.

Winder Apalachee carves slim margin over Hoschton Jackson County

Winder Apalachee finally found a way to top Hoschton Jackson County 47-39 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 12.

