Boys Basketball Roundup – December 22, 2023

Augusta ARC topped Columbia Keenan 57-55 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 12, Augusta ARC squared off with South Aiken in a basketball game.

Augusta Curtis Baptist sprints past Laurens

Augusta Curtis Baptist handed Laurens a tough 67-53 loss in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Augusta Curtis Baptist faced off against Ehrhardt Andrew Jackson and Laurens took on Stockbridge Community Christian on Dec. 15 at Stockbridge Community Christian School.

Augusta Lucy C Laney earns stressful win over Columbia Irmo

Augusta Lucy C Laney topped Columbia Irmo 54-52 in a tough tilt in South Carolina boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off against Eatonton Putnam County.

Blythewood dominates milledgeville John Milledge

It was a tough night for milledgeville John Milledge which was overmatched by Blythewood in this 65-24 verdict.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep tacks win on Flowery Branch Lanier Christian

It was a tough night for Flowery Branch Lanier Christian which was overmatched by Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in this 84-44 verdict.

Fort Payne collects victory over South Atlanta

Fort Payne handed South Atlanta a tough 54-43 loss for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Greer exhales after close call with Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Greer posted a narrow 61-59 win over Bloomingdale New Hampstead in South Carolina boys basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Greer faced off against Mt Airy Habersham Central.

Jonesboro grinds out close victory over Hazard Perry County Central

Jonesboro posted a narrow 68-61 win over Hazard Perry County Central in Kentucky boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 11, Jonesboro squared off with Hampton Lovejoy in a basketball game.

Pleasant Grove overcomes Evans Greenbrier

Pleasant Grove eventually beat Evans Greenbrier 76-65 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Martinez Augusta Christian.

