Boys Baseball Roundup – March 6, 2024

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
56 minutes ago

Bainbridge earns stressful win over Albany Westover

Bainbridge posted a narrow 2-1 win over Albany Westover in Georgia high school baseball on March 6.

Bogart North Oconee earns solid win over Gainesville East Forsyth

Bogart North Oconee grabbed a 10-6 victory at the expense of Gainesville East Forsyth in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 6.

Dallas East Paulding allows no points against Dallas Paulding County

Defense dominated as Dallas East Paulding pitched a 7-0 shutout of Dallas Paulding County for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Dallas Paulding County High on March 6.

Forest Park routs Jonesboro

Forest Park left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Jonesboro from start to finish for a 9-1 victory in Georgia high school baseball action on March 6.

Gainesville North Hall defense stifles Athens Cedar Shoals

Defense dominated as Gainesville North Hall pitched a 15-0 shutout of Athens Cedar Shoals on March 6 in Georgia baseball.

Jasper Pickens County pushes over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Jasper Pickens County notched a win against Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 6-3 during this Georgia baseball game on March 6.

Loganville Walnut Grove overcomes Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Loganville Walnut Grove pushed past Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff for a 7-4 win on March 6 in Georgia baseball action.

Smyrna Campbell claims victory against Marietta

Smyrna Campbell collected a solid win over Marietta in a 6-3 verdict in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 6.

Waycross Ware County pushes over Baxley Appling County

Waycross Ware County handed Baxley Appling County a tough 8-4 loss in Georgia high school baseball action on March 6.

