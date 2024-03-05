Boys Baseball Roundup – March 4, 2024

College Park Banneker exhales after close call with Lithia Springs

College Park Banneker posted a narrow 15-14 win over Lithia Springs during this Georgia baseball game on March 4.

Commerce East Jackson overpowers Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in thorough fashion

Commerce East Jackson dominated Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett 14-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 4.

Dacula Hebron Christian grinds out close victory over Carnesville Franklin County

Dacula Hebron Christian topped Carnesville Franklin County 3-2 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Carnesville Franklin County High on March 4.

Decatur Southwest Dekalb overwhelms Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Decatur Southwest Dekalb recorded a big victory over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 12-2 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. High on March 4.

Douglasville Douglas County earns solid win over Hiram

Douglasville Douglas County collected a solid win over Hiram in a 11-8 verdict in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 4.

Gainesville Chestatee overwhelms Athens Cedar Shoals

Gainesville Chestatee scored early and often to roll over Athens Cedar Shoals 11-1 on March 4 in Georgia baseball action.

Hamilton Harris County dominates Sharpsburg East Coweta

Hamilton Harris County rolled past Sharpsburg East Coweta for a comfortable 7-1 victory for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 4.

Hampton Lovejoy barely beats Morrow

Hampton Lovejoy posted a narrow 12-10 win over Morrow in Georgia high school baseball action on March 4.

Jesup Wayne County escapes close call with Vidalia

Jesup Wayne County posted a narrow 3-1 win over Vidalia on March 4 in Georgia baseball action.

Milledgeville Georgia Military takes down Macon Windsor

Milledgeville Georgia Military scored early and often to roll over Macon Windsor 18-6 at Macon Windsor Academy on March 4 in Georgia baseball action.

Mt. Vernon Montgomery County allows no points against Quitman Brooks County

Defense dominated as Mt. Vernon Montgomery County pitched a 10-0 shutout of Quitman Brooks County in Georgia high school baseball on March 4.

Rome Armuchee claims tight victory against Temple

Rome Armuchee topped Temple 11-9 in a tough tilt on March 4 in Georgia baseball.

Suwanee Collins Hill shuts out Lawrenceville Discovery

Suwanee Collins Hill’s defense throttled Lawrenceville Discovery, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball on March 4.

Sylvester Worth County defense stifles Nashville Berrien

A suffocating defense helped Sylvester Worth County handle Nashville Berrien 10-0 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 4.

