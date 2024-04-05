Boys Baseball Roundup – April 4, 2024

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal routs Atlanta Pace

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal scored early and often to roll over Atlanta Pace 9-4 on April 4 in Georgia baseball.

Baxley Appling County allows no points against Reidsville Tattnall County

A suffocating defense helped Baxley Appling County handle Reidsville Tattnall County 7-0 on April 4 in Georgia baseball.

Blue Ridge Fannin County allows no points against Calhoun Gordon Central

Blue Ridge Fannin County’s defense throttled Calhoun Gordon Central, resulting in a 17-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Calhoun Gordon Central High on April 4.

Bremen escapes Chickamauga Gordon Lee in thin win

Bremen finally found a way to top Chickamauga Gordon Lee 6-5 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 4.

In recent action on March 25, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Adairsville.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch records thin win against Savannah Benedictine Military

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch posted a narrow 3-2 win over Savannah Benedictine Military for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 4.

Cumming South Forsyth pockets slim win over Macon First Presbyterian Day

Cumming South Forsyth posted a narrow 10-9 win over Macon First Presbyterian Day in Georgia high school baseball action on April 4.

Recently on March 25, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Suwanee Lambert in a baseball game.

Dacula overwhelms Loganville Grayson

Dacula dominated Loganville Grayson 11-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 4.

In recent action on March 30, Loganville Grayson faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek and Dacula took on Hoschton Mill Creek on March 25 at Dacula High School.

Evans overpowers Grovetown in thorough fashion

Evans scored early and often to roll over Grovetown 13-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 4.

In recent action on March 26, Grovetown faced off against Springfield Effingham County.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe defense stifles Rossville Ridgeland

A suffocating defense helped Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe handle Rossville Ridgeland 6-0 at Rossville Ridgeland High on April 4 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 21, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Adairsville.

Fort Valley Peach County dominates Thomaston Upson-Lee

Fort Valley Peach County scored early and often to roll over Thomaston Upson-Lee 9-1 on April 4 in Georgia baseball action.

Jasper Pickens County squeezes past Dawsonville Dawson County

Jasper Pickens County posted a narrow 3-2 win over Dawsonville Dawson County in Georgia high school baseball on April 4.

In recent action on March 25, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Ellijay Gilmer.

Jesup Wayne County overcomes Savannah Islands

Jesup Wayne County notched a win against Savannah Islands 7-4 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 4.

Monroe Area darts by Covington Alcovy

Monroe Area’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Covington Alcovy 11-3 on April 4 in Georgia baseball.

Recently on March 25, Covington Alcovy squared off with Conyers Rockdale County in a baseball game.

Rome outlasts Douglasville Chapel Hill

Rome handed Douglasville Chapel Hill a tough 12-8 loss in Georgia high school baseball on April 4.

Recently on March 21, Rome squared off with Canton Creekview in a baseball game.

Trion crushes Rome Armuchee

Trion dismissed Rome Armuchee by a 12-6 count in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 4.

In recent action on March 27, Rome Armuchee faced off against Rome Coosa.

Watkinsville Oconee County defense stifles White Cass

Defense dominated as Watkinsville Oconee County pitched a 11-0 shutout of White Cass at White Cass High on April 4 in Georgia baseball action.

