Sports

Augusta Curtis Baptist dominates South Aiken Baptist Christian in convincing showing

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
48 minutes ago

Augusta Curtis Baptist left no doubt on Thursday, controlling South Aiken Baptist Christian from start to finish for a 40-9 victory on Feb. 1 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Last season, Augusta Curtis Baptist and South Aiken Baptist Christian squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at South Aiken Baptist Christian School.

Recently on Jan. 26, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with Aiken Mead Hall Episcopal in a basketball game.

