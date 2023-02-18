X
Atlanta Marist smashes through Austell South Cobb

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Atlanta Marist’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Austell South Cobb 68-43 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

