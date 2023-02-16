Atlanta Hapeville Charter tops Stone Mountain Stephenson

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Atlanta Hapeville Charter will take its 49-38 victory over Stone Mountain Stephenson at Stone Mountain Stephenson High on Feb. 15 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 7, Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off against Stone Mountain. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest