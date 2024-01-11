Athens Cedar Shoals escapes Danielsville Madison County in thin win

Athens Cedar Shoals topped Danielsville Madison County 41-39 in a tough tilt in Georgia girls basketball action on Jan. 10.
Recently on Jan. 5, Athens Cedar Shoals squared off with Gainesville East Forsyth in a basketball game.
