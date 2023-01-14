ajc logo
X

Athens Cedar Shoals delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Atlanta Carver

Sports
By Sports Bot
24 minutes ago

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Athens Cedar Shoals didn’t mind, dispatching Atlanta Carver 53-50 during this Georgia girls high school basketball game.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried
8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
The Latest

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic mows down Austell South Cobb
24m ago
Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian prevails over St. Simons Island Frederica
24m ago
Stone Mountain Stephenson squeezes past Lithonia Miller Grove
24m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top