ajc logo
X

Alpharetta St. Francis collects skin-tight win against Arlington Wakefield

Sports
By Sports Bot
22 minutes ago

The cardiac kids of Alpharetta St. Francis unleashed every advantage to outlast Arlington Wakefield 65-56 for a Virginia boys basketball victory on December 27.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship
14h ago

Planning the Peach Bowl is a yearlong effort
14h ago

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Falcons sign fullback to practice squad
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Falcons sign fullback to practice squad
4h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Ohio State can make bowl history in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
7h ago
The Latest

Statesboro defeats McRae Telfair County in lopsided affair
22m ago
Cecil Macon East Montgomery’s convoy passes Columbus Calvary Christian
22m ago
Martinez Augusta Christian squeezes past Charlotte Christian
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
13h ago
Citing structural problems, Georgia state park closes hotel
10h ago
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top