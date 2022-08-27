Absolutely nothing: Newnan Heritage drops a goose egg on McDonough Creekside Christian

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Newnan Heritage followed in snuffing McDonough Creekside Christian’s offense 54-0 in Georgia high school football action on August 26.
The first quarter gave Newnan Heritage a 7-0 lead over McDonough Creekside Christian.
The Hawks’ offense stormed in front for a 26-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Newnan Heritage roared to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Cougars 7-0 in the final quarter.
