4 Questions with Landmark Christian head coach Tommy Lewis

Today’s interviewee is Landmark Christian coach Tommy Lewis, whose team is 4-1 this season after going 0-10 in 2023. Lewis got the Landmark job in 2021, inheriting a program that had gone 5-34 over the previous four seasons. Landmark won three and five games before last year’s setback. Landmark has scored three straight upsets this season with victories over Lake Oconee Academy (-7), South Atlanta (-24) and Towers (-6), according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Lewis won four state titles at Hilton Head Christian Academy in the South Carolina Independent School Association and a fifth in 2014 with Victory Christian in Florida’s Class 2A.
1. What brought you to Georgia? “Well, simply put, the Lord and His timing. At the time, there were a couple of jobs that were open in Georgia that were a good fit. I had learned about Landmark Christian and what a special place it was from a couple of different angles about 10-12 years ago – mutual friends, acquaintances, co-workers, etc. As far as the challenge here, no different, really, than my last two stops – historically solid programs that had enjoyed some successes but had fallen on some hard times and seasons, football-wise, anyway.”
2. This is your fourth season. We’re seeing an unusual progression. You and your staff got Landmark in the playoffs in year two, then hit bottom, and now you’re in a good place again. What caused this recent roller coaster? “Unusual progression. Hadn’t heard it put that way, but you’re exactly right! We all thought after that second year, we’d take off. But for whatever reason, our numbers went down significantly last fall. That was the biggest difference and the biggest disappointment after we seemed to have things headed in an upward trend. What was different from last year to this year is that we have a group of young ballers and families, along with the core older group, that are determined to bring Landmark Christian football back into the conversation.”
3. What’s interesting about this year’s team? If you were the color commentator for a game Landmark was about to play, what would you be talking about in pregame? “What I find the most fascinating about the character and/or make-up of this team is that we lack some maturity in a number of ways. We’re young. It’s to be expected. But this team, young and old, has grit, determination and a never-give-up attitude that they’ve found strength and commonality in. The legacy that last year’s seniors left was their team Scripture - Romans 5:3-4. They instilled that in the younger classes – perseverance produces character, character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint because of the Lord’s love for us.”
4. You’ve coached in a number of states. This is at least your fourth (Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia). What stands out to you about Georgia football? “The fan base, the excitement, the competition, the resources all are some of the best in the nation. Those things are what set it apart and make it one of the top high school football states in the country. So thankful for my and my family’s journey at each stop and so thankful to be here. War Eagle!”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author