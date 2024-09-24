4 Questions with Landmark Christian head coach Tommy Lewis

Today’s interviewee is Landmark Christian coach Tommy Lewis, whose team is 4-1 this season after going 0-10 in 2023. Lewis got the Landmark job in 2021, inheriting a program that had gone 5-34 over the previous four seasons. Landmark won three and five games before last year’s setback. Landmark has scored three straight upsets this season with victories over Lake Oconee Academy (-7), South Atlanta (-24) and Towers (-6), according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Lewis won four state titles at Hilton Head Christian Academy in the South Carolina Independent School Association and a fifth in 2014 with Victory Christian in Florida’s Class 2A.

1. What brought you to Georgia? “Well, simply put, the Lord and His timing. At the time, there were a couple of jobs that were open in Georgia that were a good fit. I had learned about Landmark Christian and what a special place it was from a couple of different angles about 10-12 years ago – mutual friends, acquaintances, co-workers, etc. As far as the challenge here, no different, really, than my last two stops – historically solid programs that had enjoyed some successes but had fallen on some hard times and seasons, football-wise, anyway.”

2. This is your fourth season. We’re seeing an unusual progression. You and your staff got Landmark in the playoffs in year two, then hit bottom, and now you’re in a good place again. What caused this recent roller coaster? “Unusual progression. Hadn’t heard it put that way, but you’re exactly right! We all thought after that second year, we’d take off. But for whatever reason, our numbers went down significantly last fall. That was the biggest difference and the biggest disappointment after we seemed to have things headed in an upward trend. What was different from last year to this year is that we have a group of young ballers and families, along with the core older group, that are determined to bring Landmark Christian football back into the conversation.”