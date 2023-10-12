What to watch: Week 9

Fannin County Rebels at North Murray Mountaineers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, North Murray Stadium, Chatsworth

Records: Fannin County is 3-3, 1-1 in Region 7; North Murray is 5-2, 3-0.

Last meeting: Fannin County won 68-42 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: North Murray by 2

Notes: The Mountaineers have played one league game than Rockmart and thus hold a 0.5-game lead over the Yellow Jackets for first place. The two won’t meet until the regular season finale on Nov. 3, but this game could go along way in the Mountaineers securing at least a No. 2 seed. Fannin County already lost to the Model Blue Devlis, North Murray’s opponent next week. Fannin County won 7-2A in 2021 and 2022, while North Murray won it’s only region title in 2019 in 6-3A. The Mountaineers have been to the playoffs every year since 2016, and the Rebels have been every year since 2018. Both North Murray and Fannin County quarterbacks lead their team in passing and rushing. Rebels junior Lawson Sullivan is 53 of 97 for 633 yards and three touchdowns to four interceptions, and has 83 carries for 778 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mountaineers junior Skyler Williams is 85 of 137 passing for 1,610 ayrds and 15 touchdowns to four interceptions, and 842 yards adn four touchdowns on 90 carries. North Murray senior and AJC preseason all-state selection Judson Petty is Williams’ leading receiver with 898 yards on 45 catches.

Union County Panthers at Providence Christian Storm

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Providence Christian Stadium, Lilburn

Records: Union County is 5-1, 1-0 in Region 8; Providence Christian is 5-1, 0-1.

Last meeting: Union County won 56-49 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Union County by 6

Notes: The Panthers are in a three-way tie for first place in Region 8 with Fellowship Christian and Athens Academy, all at 1-0, with the Spartans and Paladins playing Friday. The Panthers haven’t won a region title since 1973. The Panthers won their region opener 27-7 last week over visiting Banks County. Panthers senior Caiden Tanner is 96 of 149 for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions, and senior Braylen Rader has 100 carries for 597 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior Jenson Goble has 44 catches for 607 yards and seven touchdowns, all team highs. Providence Christian looks like a new program under first-year coach John Russ. Already, the Storm has set the program record for wins in a season — the Storm began playing in 2012. They are aiming to make their first playoff appearance, and have never had a winning season. They started 5-0, beating St. Francis, Whitefield Academy, Riverside Military, Athens Christian and King’s Ridge a combined 243-45. They lost their region opener 51-19 last week to No. 10 Athens Academy. Storm senior quarterback Ben Klassen is 57 of 84 for 1,191 yards and 14 touchdowns to three interceptions, and senior Quinton Slaughter has 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns on 85 carries. The receiving corps is led by seniors Matthew Miller (21 catches, 489 yards, six touchdowns) and Caleb Lee (20-450-5).

ELCA Chargers at Columbia Eagles

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panthersville Stadium, Decatur

Records: ELCA is 2-4, 2-0 in Region 5; Columbia is 4-3, 2-1.

Last meeting: ELCA won 28-25 in 2022.

Maxwell’s projection: Columbia by 8

Notes: The Chargers were winless in non-region play, with three of the four games coming against top-5 teams. They’re undefeated where it counts, however, which is in Region 5 play, beating Landmark Christian 47-7, and Redan 20-7. They’ve reached the playoffs ever year since 1996, and have advance every year since 2008. There will be three preseason all-state selections on the field: ELCA senior running back Brandon Hood, Columbia senior linebacker Jadan Baugh and Columbia junior defensive lineman Edwin Moore. Columbia narrowly lost, 33-29, to Callaway two weeks ago, but rebounded last week against Landmark Christian with a 63-7 win. They also beat McNair 31-6 in their region opener. The Eagles have had winning seasons and reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The last time they reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons was 1993-1997. Baugh, who is committed to Arkansas, leads the Eagles in rushing (851 yards and 12 touchdowns on 59 carries) and receiving (17 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns).

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily