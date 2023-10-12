Top 10 games of Week 9

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Markham Field at Mill Creek Community Stadium, Hoschton

Records, rankings: Buford is 6-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 8-7A and No. 1; Mill Creek is 6-0, 1-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Buford won 39-27 in 2022.

Things to know: This is the 10th regular-season game in GHSA history between No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the highest classification. Mill Creek was involved in the most recent one in 2021, when the Hawks lost to No. 1 Collins Hill, the eventual Class 7A champion. The No. 1 team is 5-4 in these games. In the 2022 Buford-Mill Creek game, Buford never trailed, and Justice Haynes, now at Alabama, rushed for 214 yards. This season, Buford is passing for twice as many yards as it is rushing, which is unprecedented in Buford annals. Dylan Raiola, a five-star recruit committed to Georgia, has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,310 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception. Six TD passes have gone to K.J. Bolden, a five-star prospect committed to Florida State. Bolden also excels at safety. LB Jadon Perlotte, another top-50 national recruit, is the Wolves’ leading tackler. Mill Creek didn’t lose another 2022 game after Buford last season and won its first state title. Cam Robinson, a 1,000-yard rusher for that team, has run for 945 yards this season, topping 200 three times. Shane Throgmartin, a new starter at quarterback, is 70-of-92 passing for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. Trajen Greco has six TD receptions and leads Mill Creek’s secondary. He’s committed to Georgia Tech. The winner of this game has a 99.9% chance of winning Region 8-7A, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

Colquitt County at Camden County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chris Gilman Stadium, Kingsland

Records, rankings: Colquitt County is 6-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-7A and No. 4; Camden County is 6-1, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 49-21 in 2022.

Things to know: Camden County and Valdosta, who won their region openers last week, are the leading contenders to challenge Colquitt County, the defending region champion. Colquitt has beaten Camden nine consecutive times. The 2021 game went overtime. In 2022, Colquitt led 35-7 at halftime, and Neko Fann passed for 270 yards. Fann is back, and he has thrown for 1,431 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Ny Carr, who committed this week to Miami, has 37 receptions for 720 yards and 12 touchdowns. Camden, which employs the wing-T offense, is a two-to-one running team. Jaden Dailey has rushed for 603 yards and 10 touchdowns. Camden is 6-0 when rushing for 200 yards, but all of Camden’s victories also have included at least one TD pass while the lone loss, to Brunswick, did not. Camden ranks eighth in Class 7A in points allowed (14.3 per game). Colquitt ranks second in points scored (46.3).

Elbert County at Rabun County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frank Snyder Memorial Stadium, Tiger

Records, rankings: Elbert County is 6-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 8-A Division II and No. 5; Rabun County is 6-0, 0-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Rabun County won 41-21 in 2022.

Things to know: This is a region of three 6-1 teams. The other is No. 7 Commerce. Rabun County has won 50 consecutive region games and eight straight region titles. Rabun also is 7-0 all-time against Elbert County. But most of the key figures in Rabun’s 2022 victory have graduated. Sophomores Ty Truelove (1,270 yards passing) and Reid Giles (722 rushing) are the big threats now along with senior WR/DB Willie Goodwyn (647 receiving, 10 touchdowns). Another sophomore, Noah English, is the leading tackler and starts both ways (373 rushing yards). Elbert County’s average score has been 33-27, so expect lots of points. QB Braydon Scarborough has thrown for 1,250 yards. Jacari Barnett has rushed for 855. Four players have more than 350 yards receiving. Both teams have lost only to larger nearby schools. Rabun’s came to Stephens County 35-0. Elbert lost to Madison County 55-35.

Fellowship Christian at Athens Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Slaughter Field, Athens

Records, rankings: Fellowship Christian is 4-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 8-2A and No. 9; Athens Academy is 4-2, 1-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Fellowship Christian won 28-6 in 2022.

Things to know: Three Region 8-2A teams have not lost a region game. The other is Union County (5-1, 1-0). The computer Maxwell Ratings give Athens Academy (59.2%) the best chance to emerge with the title, followed by Fellowship (26.8%). That’s despite Fellowship’s standing as the defending champion. Both teams have young stars. Fellowship sophomore RB C.J. Givers has rushed for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season as a freshman. Junior OL/DL Josh Petty is a top-50 national recruit with three sacks and four tackles for losses on defense. Josh Milhollin, a senior committed to Army, has 24 receptions for 418 yards. Athens Academy’s offensive leaders are junior QB Hampton Johnson (1,493 yards passing), junior Jamari Welch (663 rushing), junior Jeremiah Wingfield (502 rushing) and freshman Keyon Standifer (429 receiving).

Hiram at Cartersville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Weinman Stadium, Cartersville

Records, rankings: Hiram is 6-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 7-5A and No. 8; Cartersville is 7-0, 2-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Cartersville won 44-26 in 2022.

Things to know: Cartersville is the only team without a region loss in 7-5A and is 67-1 in region games since 2011. But that’s deceiving in the context of the current region, which has five currently or formerly ranked teams. Cartersville has gotten by Calhoun 21-17 after trailing 17-0 and Cass 21-14 in overtime. Hiram has beaten Dalton 49-19 but lost last week to Calhoun 56-35. Hiram is averaging 44.3 points, which is No. 1 in Class 5A. The Hornets rush for 277.6 yards per game with Kaden Hamilton (701 yards, 13 touchdowns) leading the way. Hiram has three major Division I players across its line – TE Walter Matthews (Southern Cal), OT Clinton Richard (Wake Forest) and OT Jameson Riggs (Georgia Tech). Cartersville is Class 5A’s No. 2 team in points allowed (9.1). The offense is well-balanced. In six games, the Hurricanes have rushed for more than 100 yards five times, passed for more than 100 yards five times and scored running and passing five times. Their only major Division I recruit is Malachi Toliver, an offensive lineman committed to Georgia. In the 2022 game between these teams, Cartersville broke open a tight game with a 17-point fourth quarter.

McEachern at Marietta

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Northcutt Stadium, Marietta

Records, rankings: McEachern is 3-4 overall, 1-0 in Region 3-7A and unranked; Marietta is 2-5, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Marietta won 34-16 in 2022.

Things to know: Marietta has played Georgia’s third-toughest schedule in any class. McEachern has played the sixth-toughest. So their W-L records haven’t dimmed their goals of winning region titles and playoff games. Marietta has lost to four of Class 7A’s top 10 teams. Chase McCravy, a four-year starter, has thrown for 1,061 yards this season. McEachern opened 0-4 under new coach Kareem Reid but has three wins since, including a 24-21 decision over previously unbeaten Harrison last week to open region play. Jayreon Campbell rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns. McEachern had only 23 passing yards, but QB Jaydon Kinney has had big games too (243 yards passing and two touchdowns vs. Valdosta and 228 yards and four touchdowns vs. Tucker, both victories). Marietta has won the past two meetings in the series, but McEachern won 12 of the previous 13.

Peach County at Mary Persons

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field, Forsyth

Records, rankings: Peach County is 2-4 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-3A and unranked; Mary Persons is 6-1, 1-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Peach County won 35-18 in 2022.

Things to know: Mary Persons enters region play as the 2-3A favorite, but Peach County is the defending champion with a deceiving record. Peach’s losses have come to larger schools, all ranked at some point this season. Peach defeated its lone 3A opponent, then-No. 10 Carver of Atlanta, 36-18 in its most recent game. It’s still a bit of a rebuilding year for Peach, in its first season with coach Marquis Westbrook, who won two state titles at Warner Robins. He had a two-year starting quarterback transfer out, but the new guy, D.J. Hudson, has thrown for 892 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 376. Mary Persons’ lone loss is to Spalding, the No. 5 team in Class 4A. The Bulldogs have beaten three region favorites (Northeast, Trinity Christian and Prince Avenue Christian). Duke Watson has rushed for 1,161 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and 4,629 and 62 for his career. Peach County has won 11 of the past 12 in the series.

Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium, Suwanee

Records, rankings: Peachtree Ridge is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-7A and unranked; North Gwinnett is 5-2, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 35-7 in 2022.

Things to know: These teams, plus Norcross (5-1, 2-0), are the runaway leaders in Region 7-7A. Unlike the other two, Peachtree Ridge is unfamiliar with region titles since 2008. The Lions had won 13 games total in the five seasons before hiring Matt Helmerich in 2022. They’re 12-5 since and 6-0 for the first time in school history. Peachtree Ridge is outstanding in its skill players. Sophomore QB Darnell Kell has passed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns. Sophomore RB Sedric Addison has rushed for 342 yards. Myles Abernathy, a 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver, has eight TD receptions. North Gwinnett, according to the Maxwell Ratings, is more than 10 points better than anybody Peachtree Ridge has played so far. North Gwinnett is also the defending region champion. Ryan Hall has passed for 1,226 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 463 yards and six touchdowns. Julian Walters has rushed for 532 yards. North Gwinnett’s leading tackler is junior DE/LB Cole Funderburk, who has several major Division I offers. North Gwinnett’s four leading tacklers are underclassmen.

Pierce County at Toombs County

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Booster Stadium/The Pit, Lyons

Records, rankings: Pierce County is 5-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 3-2A and No. 5; Toombs County is 7-0, 3-0 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Pierce County won 31-28 in 2022.

Things to know: This game might decide the Region 3-2A championship, but it’s complicated. There are three top-10 teams in this region. The other is No. 4 Appling County, which beat Pierce County 17-14 but lost to Toombs 31-28, both decided by last-minute field goals. Toombs becomes the clear favorite with a victory this week, but Pierce will capture critical tiebreaker assets if it wins by more than three points. And then there’s unranked Vidalia (4-2, 2-0), also undefeated in region play, but that’s down the road. Toombs is a big-play team. QB T.J. Stanley has thrown for 1,273 yards, averaging 21.9 yard per completion. Top receivers are Lagonza Hayward (13-436-5) and Keshon Deloach (17-346-4). Pierce’s offense goes through QB Caden McGatha, who has passed for 797 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns. Pierce has run and passed for more than 100 yards in five of six games and scored rushing and passing touchdowns in all six.

West Forsyth at Lambert

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Suwanee

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 5-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-7A and unranked; Lambert is 6-0, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Lambert won 20-3 in 2022.

Things to know: These are two of the three Region 6-7A teams without a region loss. The other is Milton, the defending champion. These are Forsyth County’s two best teams, according to the Maxwell Ratings. In their 2022 game, the score was 3-3 at halftime, but Lambert controlled the second half and won in the series for the first time since 2017. Lambert is more the passing team of the two. Marshall Coleman, a junior first-year starter, has thrown for more than 1,200 yards. Cameron Bland rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and had 113 yards receiving and a touchdown last week against Forsyth Central. West Forsyth has been the more balanced team. Foster Orris has rushed for 711 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore QB Max Walraven has thrown for 727 yards and rushed for 199. West Forsyth is the alma mater of Georgia players Oscar Delp and Dylan Fairchild, but neither team has a major Division I senior recruit this season. West Forsyth’s loss this season came to Marietta 20-19.

