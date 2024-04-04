Week 8 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, North Gwinnett improved to No. 3 this week after formerly No. 3 ranked Buford slide to No. 5 after back-to-back losses to Grayson in Area play. North Gwinnett (17-3) has won six-straight and is more importantly 7-0 in Area 7 play with its only two in-state losses coming to Parkview in the season opener and Mt. Paran back on Feb. 29. Brookwood moved up to No. 4 and Carrollton and Hillgrove make their debuts at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Hillgrove has had tremendous success with series wins over Marietta and Harrison, but a previous loss to Carrollton gives the Trojans the edge for No. 9 with the Hawks coming in at No. 10.

The Class 6A poll did not experience any shifts this week and a significant development is No. 7 Evans riding an 11-game win-streak into its trip to Grovetown tonight. The Knights opened up the series on Tuesday with a 9-1 win over Grovetown and will conclude the series at home on Friday. The Class 5A poll shifted with Greenbrier replacing Coffee at No. 4 and Ola moving up to No. 5 after the Trojans slid down to No. 7. McIntosh moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 after its ninth-straight win.

Class 4A shifted with Wayne County climbing to No. 4 after growing its win-streak to 13-straight and LaGrange slide from No. 3 to No. 5 behind Perry—which is on a 10-game-win-streak. North Oconee fell to No. 10 after dropping a key Area 7 series to Seckinger.