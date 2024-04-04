High School Sports Blog

Week 8 Baseball Rankings

By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

In Class 7A, North Gwinnett improved to No. 3 this week after formerly No. 3 ranked Buford slide to No. 5 after back-to-back losses to Grayson in Area play. North Gwinnett (17-3) has won six-straight and is more importantly 7-0 in Area 7 play with its only two in-state losses coming to Parkview in the season opener and Mt. Paran back on Feb. 29. Brookwood moved up to No. 4 and Carrollton and Hillgrove make their debuts at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Hillgrove has had tremendous success with series wins over Marietta and Harrison, but a previous loss to Carrollton gives the Trojans the edge for No. 9 with the Hawks coming in at No. 10.

The Class 6A poll did not experience any shifts this week and a significant development is No. 7 Evans riding an 11-game win-streak into its trip to Grovetown tonight. The Knights opened up the series on Tuesday with a 9-1 win over Grovetown and will conclude the series at home on Friday. The Class 5A poll shifted with Greenbrier replacing Coffee at No. 4 and Ola moving up to No. 5 after the Trojans slid down to No. 7. McIntosh moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 after its ninth-straight win.

Class 4A shifted with Wayne County climbing to No. 4 after growing its win-streak to 13-straight and LaGrange slide from No. 3 to No. 5 behind Perry—which is on a 10-game-win-streak. North Oconee fell to No. 10 after dropping a key Area 7 series to Seckinger.

In Class 3A, No. 1 Harlem improved to 25-0 and No. 15 in the latest MaxPreps National Poll. Callaway moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 2A and Washington County replaced Brantley County at No. 10. In Class A Division I, Athens Christian moved up to No. 6 and Bleckley County climbed from No. 8 to No. 5. In Class A Division II, Bowdon swapped places with ECI and moved up to No. 5. and Lanier County moved up three spots to No. 7.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. North Gwinnett

5. Brookwood

6. Buford

6. North Paulding

7. Walton

8. West Forsyth

9. Carrollton

10. Hillgrove

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Marist

3. Tift County

4. Etowah

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Newnan

7. Evans

8. Pope

9. Lassiter

10. North Forsyth

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Villa Rica

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Greenbrier

5. Ola

6. McIntosh

7. Coffee

8. Locust Grove

9. Union Grove

10. Kell

Class 4A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. Cherokee Bluff

3. North Hall

4. Perry

5. Wayne County

6. LaGrange

7. East Forsyth

8. Lovett

9. Benedictine

10. North Oconee

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Pickens

3. Calvary Day

4. Ringgold

5. Morgan County

6. Gordon Lee

7. Savannah Christian

8. Franklin County

9. Hebron Christian

10. Long County

Class 2A

1. North Cobb Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Worth County

4. Appling County

5. Redan

6. Jeff Davis

7. Callaway

8. Rockmart

9. Model

10. Washington County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Irwin County

3. Pepperell

4. Tallulah Falls

5. Bleckley County

6. Athens Christian

7. Whitefield Academy

8. King’s Ridge

9. Crawford County

10. Elbert County

Class A Division II

1. Schley County

2. Charlton County

3. Worth County

4. Baconton Charter

5. Bowdon

6. ECI

7. Lanier County

8. Washington-Wilkes

9. Wheeler County

10. Miller County

