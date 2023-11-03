Week 12 HS football scoreboard, state playoff brackets

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago
Welcome to Week 12 - the final week of the 2023 regular season - of high school football in the state of Georgia.

End of the regular season? Already?

Check back later tonight for scores. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.

Also, check back later for state playoff brackets in each classification. Keep track as each bracket is eventually filled in with playoff teams, and track your favorite team’s path to the championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in December.

Class 7A bracket | Class 6A bracket | Class 5A bracket | Class 4A bracket | Class 3A bracket | Class 2A bracket | Class A Div. 1 | Class A Div. 2

Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:


