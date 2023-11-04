Grayson 41, Parkview 14

The senior ran 16 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns as No. 8-ranked Grayson rolled to a 41-14 win to clinch the Region 8-7A championship for first-year coach Santavious Bryant, who was doused with the celebratory ice-water bath as the clock expired.

“That’s what we we’ve known in our program since he was a freshman and we knew he was special,” Bryant said. “Now he’s able to show it on a big stage like this. It was huge to be able to watch him be able to do that.”

Grayson (8-2) will open the playoffs at home against Richmond Hill. No. 6 Parkview (7-3) travels to play No. 2 Colquitt County.

Grayson quarterback Jeff Davis completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown and ran for touchdowns. Amari Alston ran 12 times for 110 yards and one touchdown and Elijah Miller ran eight times for 34 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards and one touchdown.

“I’m super proud because the kids went through a lot of adversity this year,” Bryant said. “Just seeing them fight every week, no matter what people said. Just stayed locked in with each other just playing for each other. It’s huge for me, but for these kids to come out and win a region championship, it’s huge.”

Parkview quarterback Jaiden Jenkins completed 15 of 24 passes for 174 yards and ran for one touchdown. But the senior suffered a lower body injury midway in the third quarter and did not return. Bryce Coulson caught nine passes for 75 yards and Mike Matthews caught three passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Grayson did little in the first half until its final full possession of the first half. The Rams drove 70 yards thanks to runs of 41 and 24 yards from Elder, which set up Amari Alston’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Parkview answered with a 14-play scoring drive, knotting things 7-7 on a 1-yard keeper by Jaiden Jenkins; to tie the game 7-7 at the break.

From there it was all Grayson. The Rams scored three times in the third quarter on a 7-yard pass from Jeff Davis to Elijah Miller, a 5-yard run by Miller and an 18-yard keeper by Davis. Grayson scored on its first two possessions of the fourth quarter on a pair of Elder runs, 2 yards and 15 yards.

“Execution. That was the biggest thing,” Bryant said. “The offensive line played really good. I can’t wait to see the rushing total.”

The Grayson defense limited Parkview to 38 yards rushing and 228 yards passing, but only 60 yards in the second half.

“They have a lot of great players on offense. That’s super explosive offense,” Bryant said. “The biggest thing was limiting the explosives and we just went out and won our one-on-one battles.”