Vote: Week 9 Falcons Coach of the Week

Ty Johnson, Pace Academy

From the nominator: As a first time coach, coach Johnson went undefeated her first regular season and made it to the Sweet Sixteen. In her second season, the team doubled in size and made it to the elite eight. Coach Johnson led the program to the area championship two years in a row.

Positive impact on community: Coach Johnson is very active with the football/flag programs and enjoys working camps and leading speed and agility training for the athletes at Pace. She also mentors female athletes on and off the field to help them to reach their goals.

********

Nick Grassi, Calvary Day

From the nominator: Coach Grassi lead Calvary Day to the State Championship victory in 2020. In 2021, with his coaching strengths he took the team back to the Final Four. Coach Grassi has invested his personal time coaching our girls since 2020. He has taught them everything he knows about flag football, which is vast considering he played flag. He has always had a positive impact on our girls and has encouraged them to strive to do their very best when competing. He has never given up on them and always reminds them not to lose their focus.

Positive impact on community: He started a community flag football summer camp for the girls in our surrounding areas. Our girls participated in assisting as leaders with this camp. There were times when the team had to adjust to players who were out sick, not necessarily due to COVID, but were able to proceed and win games.

********

Matthew Hazel, Therrell

From the nominator: Coach Hazel took the first year flag football program to the state playoffs in 2021. Additionally, he has consistently taken our boys soccer program to the state playoffs. He was named the 2021-2022 Coach of the year for Therrell High School. Our flag football inaugural season was cancelled due to Covid and it was a challenge to get participation the following season. However, this year Coach Hazel was able to build up a varsity and junior varsity flag football team.

Positive impact on community: The members of the flag football team have participated in various community service projects ranging from HOSAs blood drive to our school’s can food drive. Coach Hazel provides opportunities and encourages his athletes to give back to their community through community service outreach projects. He consistently volunteers his time helping other sports within our athletic department with their audio/video/technology needs. For this year’s opening season game, he was able to secure a DJ and the band. These efforts allowed his players to feel supported and grateful to be lead by such a great coach.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett

Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School

Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School

Week 7 -- Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School

Week 8 -- Emily Hoza, Roswell High School