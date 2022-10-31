Vote: Week 10 Falcons Coach of the Week

From the nominator: Coach Grace always ensures his players have a shot at college, regardless of whether they play ball there. For the ones who play football at the next level, he has taken them to move-in day when their parents were absent from the picture. Last year, he took a former player to Mercer University, helped him move into his dorm, and helped with ensuring he signed up for the correct classes.

Positive impact on community: Coach Grace takes pride in his school and throughout the four years he has been here, he has encouraged the football team to engage in a number of improvements around campus including: area beautification, the repairing of failing structures (fences, buildings, etc.), adding fresh paint to athletic buildings, installing light fixtures in areas in need of light, and much more. Coach Grace always reminds his players that this is “our castle” and that it is our responsibility to ensure “our castle” is here for the next generation of players.

********

Marci Cochran, Southeast Bulloch

From the nominator: Marci Cochran is an excellent teacher, coach and member of this community. While winning is her top goal as a coach, this does not drive her decision-making in reference to what is best for our team and players. She is able to recruit the best athletes in our school because many of them have played for her in the past (Middle School softball and basketball) and know how dedicated she is to every aspect of the job. Marci is involved with every aspect of the lives of her players and they know how much she cares for them.

Positive impact on community: Marci has been a motivational speaker at one of our local elementary schools. She has also helped promote our newly created flag football recreational program. In addition to advocating for the sport at all levels, she and many of the players from last year’s championship team attended recreational flag football practices/games to encourage and support the players.

********

Heather Brindle, Mountain View

From the nominator: Our coach makes it her goal in life to make sure that each and every girl that plays not only learns the sport but understands that the sport gives them valuable lessons for life. She promotes strong female leadership and makes sure that every player is doing the things they need to do to reflect a positive image for themselves and the program. She communicates with them on a constant basis about leading a positive life and is sure to make sure they do it on the field, in the classroom and at home. In addition to her flag team, she instills these same values to her lacrosse teams, her classrooms and her Key Club that she administrates.

Positive impact on community: Coach Brindle encourages community involvement by teaching to lead by example. The team itself helps run the game day operations at the stadium each week and are taught that hard work pays off. Many of her flag team members are also members of her Key Club which is a community service organization that has specialized in homelessness resolution initiatives this year.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett

Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School

Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School

Week 7 -- Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School

Week 8 -- Emily Hoza, Roswell High School

Week 9 -- Matthew Hazel, Therrell High School