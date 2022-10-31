Vote: Week 10 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
The 10-week program comes to an end this week, and nine coaches (listed below) have already received coach of the week recognition this fall. The three nominees for this week’s award are listed below. Voting will remain open until 9 a.m. on Thursday and the winner will be revealed Thursday afternoon on ajc.com.
The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.
Randy Grace, Windsor Academy
From the nominator: Coach Grace always ensures his players have a shot at college, regardless of whether they play ball there. For the ones who play football at the next level, he has taken them to move-in day when their parents were absent from the picture. Last year, he took a former player to Mercer University, helped him move into his dorm, and helped with ensuring he signed up for the correct classes.
Positive impact on community: Coach Grace takes pride in his school and throughout the four years he has been here, he has encouraged the football team to engage in a number of improvements around campus including: area beautification, the repairing of failing structures (fences, buildings, etc.), adding fresh paint to athletic buildings, installing light fixtures in areas in need of light, and much more. Coach Grace always reminds his players that this is “our castle” and that it is our responsibility to ensure “our castle” is here for the next generation of players.
********
Marci Cochran, Southeast Bulloch
From the nominator: Marci Cochran is an excellent teacher, coach and member of this community. While winning is her top goal as a coach, this does not drive her decision-making in reference to what is best for our team and players. She is able to recruit the best athletes in our school because many of them have played for her in the past (Middle School softball and basketball) and know how dedicated she is to every aspect of the job. Marci is involved with every aspect of the lives of her players and they know how much she cares for them.
Positive impact on community: Marci has been a motivational speaker at one of our local elementary schools. She has also helped promote our newly created flag football recreational program. In addition to advocating for the sport at all levels, she and many of the players from last year’s championship team attended recreational flag football practices/games to encourage and support the players.
********
Heather Brindle, Mountain View
From the nominator: Our coach makes it her goal in life to make sure that each and every girl that plays not only learns the sport but understands that the sport gives them valuable lessons for life. She promotes strong female leadership and makes sure that every player is doing the things they need to do to reflect a positive image for themselves and the program. She communicates with them on a constant basis about leading a positive life and is sure to make sure they do it on the field, in the classroom and at home. In addition to her flag team, she instills these same values to her lacrosse teams, her classrooms and her Key Club that she administrates.
Positive impact on community: Coach Brindle encourages community involvement by teaching to lead by example. The team itself helps run the game day operations at the stadium each week and are taught that hard work pays off. Many of her flag team members are also members of her Key Club which is a community service organization that has specialized in homelessness resolution initiatives this year.
********
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
Week 5 -- Jason Roquemore, Towns County High School
Week 6 -- Mark Kessler, Glacier High School
Week 7 -- Kendra Pleasants, Lithia Springs High School
Week 8 -- Emily Hoza, Roswell High School
Week 9 -- Matthew Hazel, Therrell High School
