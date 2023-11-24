HS football: State quarterfinals scoreboard

Call it the elite eight, but Georgia high school football’s playoff quarterfinals truly are the round of champions.

Sharpened by two playoff victories, region winners can meet for the first time Friday night. Fifteen of the 32 quarterfinals are champion-on-champion. Twenty-two match top-10 teams. All 32 feature at least one ranked team.

Tonight’s winners will advance to the state semifinals, set for Dec. 1. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the site of three days of state championship action Dec. 11-13.