Quarterfinal highlights: Camden County, Woodward beat No. 1 teams

Buford, the preseason No. 1 in Class 7A, was ousted by Grayson 19-14 while No. 3 Colquitt County lost to Milton 39-37. Both winners were playing at home.

The 7A semifinals will be Camden at No. 2 Walton and No. 10 Milton at No. 6 Grayson.

Woodward Academy defeated Class 6A’s No. 1 team, Gainesville, 20-17. Woodward, ranked No. 10, had made the semifinals as recently as 2019 in Class 4A, but this semifinal comes one class from the top. Gainesville, the 2022 runner-up in 6A, finished 12-1.

The 6A semifinals will have Woodward at No. 3 Douglas County, making its first final four since 1988, and No. 2 Thomas County Central at No. 8 Marist.

In 5A, the four highest-ranked teams advanced, and the semifinals will have No. 3 Jefferson at No. 2 Creekside and No. 1 Coffee at No. 4 Cartersville.

Class 4A’s No. 1 team, Benedictine, beat No. 2 North Oconee 48-26 and will travel to No. 6 Stockbridge, a 35-14 winner over previously unbeaten Spalding.

In the other 4A semifinal, No. 7 Perry, in its first semifinal appearance since 1959, will play at No. 8 Starr’s Mill, which beat previously unbeaten Central-Carroll 35-29. Starr’s Mill won on a 41-yard TD pass from Logan Inagawa to Lincoln Delaire on the final play of the game.

For the win...@SMHSfootball Lincoln Delaere comes down with the Logan Inagawa pass as the horn sounds for the walkoff TD 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/7E2sbVamUC — Prep Sports Nation (@ps_nation_) November 25, 2023

Class 3A’s top two teams advanced as No. 1 Calvary Day beat Wesleyan 42-21 while Cedar Grove beat Mary Persons 28-14. The winners will meet at Cedar Grove next week. The other semifinal will have No. 9 Carver-Columbus at No. 4 Savannah Christian.

The Class 2A semifinals will be No. 10 Fitzgerald at No. 3 Pierce County and No. 9 Cook at No. 6 Rockmart.

In Class A Division I, 10th-ranked Bryan County beat No. 3 Commerce 24-16 to reach its first semifinal ever. Bryan started football in 1976. The Redskins (12-1) had never won a playoff game until this season.

Bryan will play at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian, the defending champion, next week. No. 8 Swainsboro will play at unranked Brooks County in the other semifinal.

Telfair County, an unranked Class A Division II team that lost its final two regular-season games, beat No. 3 Macon County 38-14 to reach its first semifinal. Telfair started football in 1967.

Telfair will play at No. 3 Manchester next week. No. 1 Schley County will play at defending champion Bowdon in the other semifinal, a rematch of last year’s final.