Halftime: Georgia leads Florida State 42-3

This is starting to feel like the TCU game in January. Georgia scored its sixth consecutive touchdown just before the half and leads 42-3 at intermission. It’s a record for points in a half for Georgia in a bowl game. It’s also a record for the largest halftime lead in Orange Bowl history.

The Bulldogs started the year with a 65-7 win over the Horned Frogs in the national championship. They’ll end it running away with another big win today.

Georgia has 383 yards at halftime. It’s passed for 203 yards and ran for 180. Kendall Milton has 104 yards and two touchdowns on nine rushes. Quarterback Carson Beck is 13-for-19 for 203 yards and two touchdowns.