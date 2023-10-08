Get your news about Dawgs, Jackets and more in Sunday’s AJC ePaper

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs remain unbeaten after six games in their quest for a third straight national title. On Saturday, the Bulldogs made a statement as they dominated a ranked opponent and shut down Kentucky’s vaunted run game. Get full coverage in the AJC ePaper in today’s Dawgs After the Game, a bonus section for subscribers.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech delivered a fantastic victory down in Miami. The Yellow Jackets were down 20-17 in the fourth quarter with no timeouts - but they had another touchdown in store. Get the scoop and more in today’s Jackets After the Game section in the AJC ePaper.

Of course, we have all the action covered from the field on Saturday — get the latest in your AJC ePaper with College Football Extra, with news from around the SEC, the ACC and the Top 25.

To read the Sunday AJC, go to ajc.com/epaper

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Sports Insider

NFL fans can find out a few flaws in football’s foremost franchises thanks to the latest Sports Insider, which has the lowdown on the few low points among several of the teams atop the standings, even undefeated Philly and San Fran.

This week’s 34-page edition also pays tribute to Georgia Tech legend Jim Poole, a longtime major-leaguer who returned to Atlanta to get involved with Yellow Jackets athletics as well as high schools.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Also, find out which major-league playoff teams got the most bang for their buck this year – as well as which big-spending teams got the least out of their investments – and why.

Plus: Quantifying gymnast Simone Biles’ greatness as it relates to the difficulty of her routines; one key factor to each NFL game Sunday and Monday; the college walk-on who showed a rare ability to endure through a high-school debacle; a preview of the WNBA finals between two contrasting teams in New York and Las Vegas; why pro golfers are getting involved closely in the PGA Tour’s future plans; what you need to know if you start watching cricket during the sport’s world cup; and much more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Updates

The Braves play a split doubleheader Sunday, and you can keep up with the action on ajc.com and find our bonus After the Game coverage in Monday’s ePaper.

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

UGA football from ajc.com

Georgia Tech football from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution