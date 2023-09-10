Online bonuses: Sports Insider; more on Dawgs, Jackets; College Football Extra

Get to know Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson in the latest Sports Insider — with the happiness he carries while noting his blessings defining his personality, according to some of the people who have been close to him for years — and how it gives him a lift even when coping with challenges.

This week’s 41-page edition also catches up with some familiar faces with Peach State ties: Justin Fields, as the Chicago Bears take stock of the areas where he needs to improve in order to take his quarterbacking game to the next level in the NFL; Calvin Ridley, as the Jacksonville Jaguars receiver says he has no rust in returning to action; and Champ Bailey, who eagerly awaits his return to Washington to be honored for his years as a two-way standout there.

Also, see why former Braves first-rounder Adam Wainwright doesn’t want any favorable treatment as he pursues the 200th win of his career while the season nears a close for his St. Louis Cardinals.

Plus: The case for an asterisk on several single-season WNBA records being set this year; where Lionel Messi stands ahead of his next scheduled MLS match, against Atlanta United; which of baseball’s contenders have looked strong in recent Septembers (and the ones who haven’t); how two former NFL players tried to take on an endurance footrace in the mountains; the key factors to the remaining Week 1 NFL games on the schedule Sunday and Monday — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

Sports fans can enjoy plenty of online coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this weekend, including for college football — including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and national champs Georgia Bulldogs — and for the Braves with playoffs approaching.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Your AJC ePaper has 14 pages of After the Game exclusive coverage of UGA’s and Georgia Tech’s wins on Saturday. Plus, our College Football Extra helps you keep with the latest on the other teams too.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from more sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ game against the Pirates.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Explore Learn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution