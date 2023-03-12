X
Sports Insider: Preparing for AJC Peachtree Road Race; United stays unbeaten

Sports
39 minutes ago

Getting your running legs ready for the AJC Peachtree Road Race? As registration opens to the public Wednesday, this week’s Sports Insider has plenty of info from runners of all walks sharing how they prepare physically and mentally to compete.

This week’s 51-page digital magazine also also has the latest on still-unbeaten Atlanta United, with analysis of the Five Stripes’ latest win over Charlotte and plenty of insight from beat writer Doug Roberson.

Also, catch up on the latest college athletics realignment factors that will result from the Pac-12′s television-deal negotiations as numerous colleges coast to coast try to plan for what’s ahead.

Plus: Links to all our coverage of the week’s 16 state-championship teams in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball; results from Team USA’s game Saturday against Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic; a look at some of the important questions and answers of NFL free agency, which opens its signing window this week; how one former NBA star is playing golf for an HBCU team as a bridge to the next step in his career — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

