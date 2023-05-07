X

Sports Insider: Gauging Atlanta United; a new perspective on NFL draft

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Sports
16 minutes ago

Atlanta sports fans can find out why United was upended by former teammate Josef Martinez and Inter Miami in the latest edition of Sports Insider. Reporter Doug Roberson has the details of the Five Stripes’ third loss of the season, along with a complete timeline of the game.

This week’s 40-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine also looks at the NFL draft from a new perspective: with experts’ grades from each team’s haul grouped by the approach they took — bold gambles and longshot picks to disciplined deliberations, Dawgs’ dominance and more.

Plus: Which major-league team is doing the best job of stealing bases under baseball’s new rules; why three rising stars in the NBA are hitting an all-too-familiar plateau as they try to continue a climb toward the game’s greats; what boxing really needs if it’s going to maintain its resurgence in popularity; the latest from the Champions Tour during its event here in metro Atlanta this weekend — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ pinch-hit win over the Orioles.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

'We started running': 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Midtown shooting aftermath | From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting

Gridlock Guy: MARTA and other transit agencies opening doors for autistic children to...
1h ago

Gridlock Guy: MARTA and other transit agencies opening doors for autistic children to...
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

President of World Bank Group comes to Clark Atlanta in historic visit
40m ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
12h ago
15-1 shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby; two more horses die in undercard races
12h ago
David Toms, Stephen Ames fire 65s to claim first-round Mitsubishi lead
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top