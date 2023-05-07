Sports Insider: Gauging Atlanta United; a new perspective on NFL draft

This week’s 40-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine also looks at the NFL draft from a new perspective: with experts’ grades from each team’s haul grouped by the approach they took — bold gambles and longshot picks to disciplined deliberations, Dawgs’ dominance and more.

Plus: Which major-league team is doing the best job of stealing bases under baseball’s new rules; why three rising stars in the NBA are hitting an all-too-familiar plateau as they try to continue a climb toward the game’s greats; what boxing really needs if it’s going to maintain its resurgence in popularity; the latest from the Champions Tour during its event here in metro Atlanta this weekend — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.