Sports Insider: Deion Sanders shares why he can reshape Colorado football

Dig deep into all the reasons Deion Sanders is convinced he’s the right choice to bring Colorado football to prominence in this week’s Sports Insider, as the former Falcons great brings broad experience as a player, parent, analyst and coach to the sidelines in Boulder.

In this week’s 39-page edition, a day after LSU took a one-game lead on Florida in the finals of the College World Series, find out why one of the Tigers is among the players this season who have brought scrutiny back to pitch counts as coaches try to get as much impact as possible from their most talented arms.

Also, some familiar problems tripped up Atlanta United in a big way, contributing to the Five Stripes’ first loss in eight games as the New York Red Bulls won 4-0 on Saturday night — get complete reporting and analysis, plus a statistical look ahead at Atlanta’s next game.

Plus: Former Braves slugger Adam Duvall, now with the Red Sox, hopes to help fellow diabetes patients become aware of affordable treatments; Leona Maguire tries to bring home her country’s first major title as she leads the Women’s PGA Championship; Elena Delle Donne returns to form in a pivotal year for the WNBA; winners and losers from this week’s NBA Draft, the latter including Michael Jordan (again); how the Detroit Lions figure to manage rookie running back and former Georgia Tech standout Jahmyr Gibbs — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ victory over the Reds.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

You’ll also find a poster page of National League All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Explore Learn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution