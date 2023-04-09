Sports Insider: Five Stripes moving forward; Masters Extra in today’s ePaper

Atlanta United continues its improvements this season with a road draw at NYCFC, and fans of the Five Stripes can find out how they’ve taken a step forward with the latest analysis and stats on their play in this week’s Sports Insider.
In this week’s 37-page digital magazine, we look at increasing salaries for Major League Baseball players — driven by the best free agents inking lucrative deals this offseason — with a breakdown of how the dollars have been spread around and which teams are leading the charge.
Also, catch up on the latest developments during spring practices and scrimmages as a handful of the Georgia Bulldogs’ strongest arms compete to start at quarterback after two-time national champion signal caller Stetson Bennett has moved on.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Plus: How women’s basketball is poised to make much more money in the next round of NCAA television-rights negotiations; why you’ll see more zeroes on the gridiron when fall gets here; what LIV Golf’s recent loss in court means for its players and others moving forward — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Read the Sunday ePaper
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
Today’s ePaper edition from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings you coverage from Augusta in an 8-page Masters Extra.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Plus, get the latest on the Braves in After the Game 4-page section.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
High school sports from ajc.com