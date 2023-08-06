Sports Insider: College football chases ‘big’ money; best buys in MLB trades

Get an in-depth look at the forces driving the latest round of college conferences’ realignment in the latest edition of Sports Insider, with the disintegration of the Pac-12 and the ballooning of the Big Ten becoming the two most obvious symptoms that universities’ athletics departments are coping with rising pressures of financial competition by taking dramatic steps. And find out why Florida State leaders are taking their rants public.

In this week’s 45-page edition, sports fans can also find out who the best buys of the trade deadline in the majors last week are turning out to be — with a concise look at the needs players fill, what they bring to their new teams’ rosters and how they’ve fared in early competition.

Also, get analysis of why gymnast Simone Biles’ return to competition earned high marks literally and figuratively as the success of her first “tune-up” event signals big things to come.

Plus: A close look at Saturday’s alarming brawl between the White Sox and the Guardians in Cleveland; updates on Georgia Tech football, including its latest recruiting commitment in the trenches; why Wilt Chamberlain’s move to Los Angeles decades ago paved the way for the free agents of today; the importance of Tiger Woods taking on a formal leadership role among PGA Tour players really matters — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC Sports Credit: AJC Sports

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves after their loss to the Cubs.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Explore Learn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution