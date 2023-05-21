X

Sports Insider: United looking up; Teixeira’s time at Tech honored

Is Atlanta United’s slump a thing of the past? Find out how the Five Stripes earned a draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night on the heels of a midweek win, with the details in this week’s Sports Insider with complete reporting and statistical analysis on the latest.

In this week’s 39-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine, readers can get insights on the highest of highs and lowest of lows that thoroughbred trainer Bob Baffert experienced with one of his horses winning the Preakness Stakes and another being put down on the track just hours earlier.

Also, revisit the greatness of Georgia Tech slugger Mark Teixeira as the Yellow Jackets retired his number Saturday — while on the bubble for contention to make the NCAA baseball tournament and pursue a trip to the College World Series.

Plus: Find out how difficult it has been for some big-name NFL players to get disability for the injuries they sustained before their playing days ended; get an explainer on the differences between pitch tipping and sign stealing in baseball; revisit some of Syracuse University and Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown’s biggest achievements on and off the field as well as some of his shortcomings; see what’s got the Boston Celtics struggling to win playoff games on their once-feared home court — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

