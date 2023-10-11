Georgia’s defense is working to build on Kentucky performance

“(We’re) really trying to focus in on getting that ball out and being different on defense,” lineman Zion Logue said.

This emphasis comes as the Bulldogs’ defense struggles to record fumbles, going seven-for-three in fumbles-lost this season. It’s been a sore spot amid Georgia’s mixed defensive performance in 2023. The Bulldogs rank 13th in the SEC in tackles (305) and 10th in sacks (11), but first in interceptions (8).

Yet Saturday’s victory over Kentucky might have signified a step forward for the unit. Georgia recorded three sacks and held the Wildcats’ defense to just 55 rushing yards a week after they tallied 329 yards against Florida.

What was key to the rushing turnaround? The Auburn contest was one wake-up call. The Tigers rushed for 219 yards against Georgia, which Logue said no opponent was supposed to do against them.

“We had to hone in our gaps and the line of scrimmage, which we did very well against Kentucky,” Logue said. “They were trying to move us, but we just weren’t going to be moved.”

Logue said the Bulldogs want to continue to emphasize this going forward, particularly during Tuesday and Wednesday practices with pads on.

Coach Kirby Smart is unsure why the defense is not creating fumbles, but said they usually come in bunches. If the defense keeps working hard, Kirby said the fumbles will come when they need them.

Players are also leaning on each other for support and mentorship. Logue said he’s tried to push freshman Jordan Hall and Gabe Harris, saying they’re both very fast and will do well when they eventually get more playing time

Cornerback Daylen Everette, a first-year starter, said having supportive upperclassmen has increased his confidence. Older players like Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith are there to pick him up when things go wrong, he said.

The cornerback room is especially tough, Everette said. Competition with other players, including redshirt freshman cornerback Julian Humphrey, has helped Everette as well.

“We try to feed off each other,” Everette said. “We’re constantly competing every day. He makes me better, I try to make him better. We’re close.”

Everette said he feels like the secondary is in a good spot, but there’s always room to improve each week.

Where can the secondary make this improvement? Smart said he would like for them to gain depth and get better at tackling and punching out the ball.

Now, Georgia’s defense looks to Vanderbilt at noon on Saturday. Vanderbilt’s 1,291 passing yards rank fourth in the SEC, though it is 13th with 648 rushing yards.

Logue said the Commodores have gotten much better just from 2022 to 2023. He said he’s hoping to see the best version of Vanderbilt on Saturday.

“They’re competing their tails off,” Logue said. “We know ... we’re going to get their best shot, which is what we want.”