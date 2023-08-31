‘Yellow Jacket Alley’ planned for Georgia Tech opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Tech’s season opener isn’t at Bobby Dodd Stadium, but fans still can line up for “Yellow Jacket Alley.”

The longtime Tech football ritual of fans lining a path to greet the team as it walks toward Bobby Dodd Stadium will take place Friday in the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The event begins at 5 p.m. before the Yellow Jackets face Louisville at 7:30 in the Aflac Kickoff game.

The event dates at least to the tenure of former coach George O’Leary and has been held along Brittain Drive for years. This season, the event already was moving to the other side of the stadium as Tech plans to unveil its “Helluva Block Party” pregame festivities on North Avenue – the south side of Bobby Dodd Stadium – for its home opener against South Carolina State on Sept. 9.

Those festivities were located on or near Callaway Plaza on the north side of the stadium before this season.

As for tailgating, the Aflac Kickoff game is holding an event called “Tailgate Town” on International Plaza, located just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That event is free to attend.

Also, there’s tailgating in the Home Depot Backyard, and tailgating packages for that location can be purchased through Revel XP.