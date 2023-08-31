BreakingNews
Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised

‘Yellow Jacket Alley’ planned for Georgia Tech opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago
X

Georgia Tech’s season opener isn’t at Bobby Dodd Stadium, but fans still can line up for “Yellow Jacket Alley.”

The longtime Tech football ritual of fans lining a path to greet the team as it walks toward Bobby Dodd Stadium will take place Friday in the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The event begins at 5 p.m. before the Yellow Jackets face Louisville at 7:30 in the Aflac Kickoff game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The event dates at least to the tenure of former coach George O’Leary and has been held along Brittain Drive for years. This season, the event already was moving to the other side of the stadium as Tech plans to unveil its “Helluva Block Party” pregame festivities on North Avenue – the south side of Bobby Dodd Stadium – for its home opener against South Carolina State on Sept. 9.

Those festivities were located on or near Callaway Plaza on the north side of the stadium before this season.

ExploreWeek 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 87 FBS games

As for tailgating, the Aflac Kickoff game is holding an event called “Tailgate Town” on International Plaza, located just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That event is free to attend.

Also, there’s tailgating in the Home Depot Backyard, and tailgating packages for that location can be purchased through Revel XP.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File

BREAKING
Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised27m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Judge sets possible release date of Trump special grand jury’s report
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
55m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
55m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta apartment flipper faces two foreclosures after market turns
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Spencer Farrin

Linebacker Paul Moala ready to shine for Georgia Tech
3h ago
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
4h ago
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commits
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
4h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
8h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top