Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium

At the meeting, Tech President Ángel Cabrera shared his excitement over the change, saying “it’s going to be very exciting” and offering a vision of pregame activities taking place against the backdrop of the iconic Tech Tower.

It will significantly change at least two traditions that have become beloved elements of the experience of Tech home games for many fans – Yellow Jacket Alley (the team’s walk down Brittain Drive to the stadium) and the pregame marching-band concert on the steps of Callaway Plaza. The former has been in place since the tenure of former coach George O’Leary (1994-2001) and the latter since 2003.

The majority of the parking and tailgate spaces for Tech home games are on the north side of the stadium, making Callaway Plaza the logical venue for pregame festivities for fans as they make their way to their seats. Those fans may not find it worth the time and effort to venture to the other side of the stadium to take part.

However, besides Batt’s plans to make North Avenue “the front door,” the shift also anticipates another change that likely will render Callaway Plaza unavailable for the 2024 season – the planned renovation project of the Edge Center that borders the plaza along Bobby Dodd Way.

With Tech’s athletic headquarters prepping for a makeover, and the football team already having started one, Batt will attempt progress and improvement in another manner most visible (and possibly meaningful) to his ticket-buying constituency.

Having pregame festivities on the North Avenue side of the stadium will make participation easier for Yellow Jackets fans who park and tailgate near the stadium’s south end and also for fans arriving via MARTA’s North Avenue station. With the five-lane street (including the turn lane) blocked off, there should be ample space for fans to congregate. In years past, activities at “Wreckfest” at or near Callaway Plaza have included inflatables, face painting and music. The greenspace in front of Tech Tower will also be a natural place for fans to gather before kickoff.

Said Batt, “We’re excited.”