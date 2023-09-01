Georgia Tech-Louisville: TV, online, radio information

The first full season of coach Brent Key’s tenure begins with an ACC game, so it’s a significant start for the Yellow Jackets, who are trying to break a bowl drought this season.

With several players in the lineup playing their first season at Tech, including quarterback Haynes King, this game carries with it a lot of the unknown, which can provide hope for those who want it, but also leaves a lot of fans tempering their enthusiasm to see how the new talent will perform.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 0-0, Louisville 0-0

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Anish Shroff will handle play-by-play, with Andre Ware as the analyst and Paul Carcaterra as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 84.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.