Trio of Yellow Jackets taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Georgia Tech had three players selected Monday during the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Kristian Campbell, selected in the fourth round by Boston, hit .376 in 2023 after redshirting in 2022. A top-10 prospect at shortstop after his high school career at Walton in Cobb County, Campbell started 45 games at second for the Yellow Jackets.

Jake DeLeo, selected in the sixth round by Miami, hit .365 with 14 homers, 52 RBI and had a team-high .992 fielding percentage in center field.

Jackson Finley, an eighth-round selection by Oakland, went 2-4 with a 6.47 ERA on the mound in 2023 while hitting .328 with a team-high 61 RBIs and team-high 17 homers as a designated hitter.