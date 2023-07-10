Trio of Yellow Jackets taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Georgia Tech
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Georgia Tech had three players selected Monday during the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Kristian Campbell, selected in the fourth round by Boston, hit .376 in 2023 after redshirting in 2022. A top-10 prospect at shortstop after his high school career at Walton in Cobb County, Campbell started 45 games at second for the Yellow Jackets.

Jake DeLeo, selected in the sixth round by Miami, hit .365 with 14 homers, 52 RBI and had a team-high .992 fielding percentage in center field.

Jackson Finley, an eighth-round selection by Oakland, went 2-4 with a 6.47 ERA on the mound in 2023 while hitting .328 with a team-high 61 RBIs and team-high 17 homers as a designated hitter.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb residents say they want a voice in training center referendum effort 3h ago

Friends, family remember 12-year-old girl who died at Tucker hotel pool
3h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Mayor’s arrest continues tradition of turmoil in South Fulton
3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Atlanta artist creates world’s largest tattoo, honors Migos rapper Takeoff

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Atlanta artist creates world’s largest tattoo, honors Migos rapper Takeoff

Credit: AP

Atlanta’s Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Louisiana safety picks Georgia Tech
3h ago
Georgia Tech coordinators see bump in pay
7h ago
Four-star Charleston cornerback commits to Georgia Tech
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
9h ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top