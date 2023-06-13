Parkview running back commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s 2024 signing class grew again Tuesday afternoon when Parkview High senior Trelain Maddox announced a commitment to coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back, Maddox is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly holds scholarship offers from Tech, Rutgers, Colorado, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State and USC, among others.

Maddox chose the Yellow Jackets over Rutgers and Kentucky.

“I just felt it was the right fit,” Maddox said. “I went to all three schools and out of all three, that was the one I felt most comfortable at. (Tech coaches) came and watched me in the spring and offered me after the spring. We kept building our relationship from there. I like the coaches and the atmosphere Georgia Tech has going on right now.

“I feel like their offense incorporates the running back a lot in the passing and running game. I feel like I’ll have a great impact with their coaching styles and how they call plays.”

The third-highest rated prospect currently in Tech’s recruiting class, Maddox began his prep career at Buford High (where he was a standout wrestler and also competed on the track and field team) before transferring to Parkview toward the end of the 2022 season.

Maddox, who said he will take an official visit to Tech this weekend, had 21 carries for 122 yards as a junior at Buford playing behind Alabama running back Justice Haynes. After transferring to Parkview, Maddox suffered a shoulder injury that ended his junior campaign.

“With all injuries you have to do rehab and stuff like that, but I feel like I’ve come back pretty good,” Maddox said. “I just want to make an impact wherever I can: offense, defense, special teams. Everybody has a goal of going in and winning a state championship so that’ll be our goal for this season.”

Tech now has 10 verbal commitments toward the 2024 signing class, which ranks 41st nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.