NFL hopes on line at Georgia Tech Pro Day

The seven players scheduled to take part are wide receiver Malachi Carter, linebacker Ayinde Eley, running back Hassan Hall, wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, offensive lineman William Lay, linebacker Charlie Thomas and defensive end Keion White. The players will go through testing such as the 40-yard dash, broad jump and bench press and then also be put through position-specific drills.

Six of the prospects owe a debt to White, who has been tabbed a potential first-round pick. He’ll likely draw a large crowd of scouts and coaches that will want to take a closer look at the 6-foot-5, 285-pound edge rusher, creating an audience and opportunity for the rest that they might not have been able to command otherwise.