NFL hopes on line at Georgia Tech Pro Day

A moment of truth arrives Thursday morning for seven former Georgia Tech football players. At the Brock Football Facility, Tech will be host to its annual Pro Day, opening its doors to NFL scouts to assess former Yellow Jackets’ draft candidacy.
The seven players scheduled to take part are wide receiver Malachi Carter, linebacker Ayinde Eley, running back Hassan Hall, wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, offensive lineman William Lay, linebacker Charlie Thomas and defensive end Keion White. The players will go through testing such as the 40-yard dash, broad jump and bench press and then also be put through position-specific drills.
Six of the prospects owe a debt to White, who has been tabbed a potential first-round pick. He’ll likely draw a large crowd of scouts and coaches that will want to take a closer look at the 6-foot-5, 285-pound edge rusher, creating an audience and opportunity for the rest that they might not have been able to command otherwise.
The next most viable candidate is Thomas, who like White was one of the 319 prospects invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Carter, Eley, Hall and Jenkins also took part in pre-draft showcase games.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author