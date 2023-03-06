Combine scores for former Jackets Charlie Thomas, Keion White

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas and defensive end Keion White both took part in the NFL scouting combine that concludes Monday in Indianapolis, two of 319 draft prospects invited to go through physicals, testing and interviews.
Thomas competed in all seven measurables tests. Touted as a possible first-round pick, White limited himself to three. Below are their scores, including how they ranked among players at their position, as well as scouting assessments from the NFL website.
Charlie Thomas
Drill Score Rank
40-yard dash 4.52 6/16
10-yard split 1.55 T5/16
Vertical jump 32.5″ 10/15
Broad jump 10′4″ T6/15
3-cone drill 7.09 3/5
20-yard shuttle 4.34 2/6
Bench press 18 8/10
Thomas is undersized but slippery with an ability to slink through crevices and get pads on ball-carriers. He has average instincts and struggles to fight off blocks. He’s not expected to be a burner when testing and doesn’t look to have great coverage quickness, but he seems to find a burst when racing laterally to get in on the tackle. His lack of functional size will be hard for teams to overlook on draft day, but Thomas’ production and feel for the game might override size concerns for some teams.
Keion White
Drill Score Rank
Vertical jump 34″ T11/31
Broad jump 9′9″ 22/31
Bench press 30 T2/25
Athletic big man offering scheme versatility and projectable upside. White has good short-area quickness as well as speed in space. He lacks consistent early phase technique to control the rep, but his recovery talent, hustle and athletic traits put him in position to get in on the action. His pass rush is predictable and lacks focus, but he’s bendy and could take a big leap forward in this department provided the coaching catches up with the physical gifts. He’s still in the developmental phase, but his physical/athletic profile gives him a chance to become a plus starter as a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end.
Georgia Tech’s Keion White can see himself fitting with Falcons
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author