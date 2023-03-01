Georgia Tech’s Keion White can see himself fitting with Falcons

White has sold himself as a defensive chess piece, which would appeal to any coordinator, but it would especially help Nielsen’s effort to build a malleable unit in Atlanta. The buzz word among defensive linemen Wednesday was “versatility,” a term often overused in football but nonetheless a vital trait.

“I’ll go wherever I need to go (positionally),” White said. “Personally, I like playing the 5 technique. Anywhere from 3 to 9 I feel is reasonable for me. And I like being able to play anywhere from 3 to 9, that versatility I have, because that only makes you more valuable as a player.

“I’m 285 (pounds), reasonably strong, I can play in and I’m quick enough to play on the outside as well. So I like the weight I’m at. If the teams need me to (add weight), you give me the money for it, I’ll go anywhere. So that’s how I feel about it.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

White wasn’t noticed nationally as Tech struggled, but there were moments of brilliance. His best game came in Tech’s upset victory over North Carolina when White sacked quarterback Drake Maye three times. White had 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss last season.

“He thinks broader than somebody our age,” former Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas, the only other Yellow Jacket in Indianapolis this week, said of White. “He thinks differently. … Him coming to Georgia Tech, he had some hype building. The way he played this season, he regained his (hype). I feel like it was already destined for him to get this attention.”

White could become the 12th first-round pick in Tech history. Tech hasn’t produced a first-round selection since edge rusher Derrick Morgan and receiver Demaryius Thomas in 2010.