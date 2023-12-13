Middle Tennessee offensive lineman to transfer to Georgia Tech

Former Franklin County High School and Middle Tennessee standout Keylan Rutledge announced via a social media post Wednesday that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech.

A 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive lineman, Rutledge played in 22 games over two seasons for the Blue Raiders, was an all-Conference USA first-team selection this season and was a Conference USA all-freshman team pick in 2022.

Rutledge was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the 2022 signing class. He played offensive line, defensive line and tight end at Franklin County and was on the basketball and track and field teams. Rutledge won a state championship in the shot put and scored 1,000 points and collected 1,000 rebounds on the basketball court.