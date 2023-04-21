X

Linebacker Tah’j Butler commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Taj'h Butler

Credit: Taj'h Butler

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

With the help of new special-teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield, Georgia Tech secured a commitment from a linebacker from New Orleans. Three-star prospect Tah’j Butler of Edna Karr High announced on social media his decision to secure a spot in coach Brent Key’s 2024 signing class Thursday.

During the tenure of former coach Paul Johnson, the state of Louisiana had been a productive recruiting area for the Yellow Jackets, but Tech has not had a high-school signee from the state since the 2018 class. Brumfield traces his roots to New Orleans, and Butler said that connection with him helped form a strong relationship.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

Butler, ranked the No. 31 prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 95 linebacker prospect in the class (247Sports Composite), announced his offer from Tech on March 9. Butler said that he chose Tech over offers from Tulane and Louisiana Tech. Butler, who was at Tech this past weekend for the spring game, intends to arrive as an early enrollee in January 2024.

Butler, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, is the third linebacker to commit to the class, after Demontrae Gaston of Pensacola (Florida) Catholic High and Jordan Boyd of Silver Bluff High in Aiken, S.C. With two four-star commits and six total, Tech’s class ranked 24th in FBS as of Thursday evening (247Sports Composite).

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
16h ago

Credit: AP

AJC’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness
5h ago

Kris Medlen debuts as Braves analyst for Bally Sports this weekend
10h ago

Kris Medlen debuts as Braves analyst for Bally Sports this weekend
10h ago

Credit: Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics

Excellence in practice separates Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith in the transfer portal
3h ago
Excellence in practice separates Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King
8h ago
Georgia Tech’s Khatavian Franks goes into transfer portal
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
1h ago
Read about expenses by ATL airport staff that was flagged in internal report
4h ago
Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top