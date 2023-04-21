Linebacker Tah’j Butler commits to Georgia Tech

During the tenure of former coach Paul Johnson, the state of Louisiana had been a productive recruiting area for the Yellow Jackets, but Tech has not had a high-school signee from the state since the 2018 class. Brumfield traces his roots to New Orleans, and Butler said that connection with him helped form a strong relationship.

Butler, ranked the No. 31 prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 95 linebacker prospect in the class (247Sports Composite), announced his offer from Tech on March 9. Butler said that he chose Tech over offers from Tulane and Louisiana Tech. Butler, who was at Tech this past weekend for the spring game, intends to arrive as an early enrollee in January 2024.