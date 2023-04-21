Linebacker Tah’j Butler commits to Georgia Tech

With the help of new special-teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield, Georgia Tech secured a commitment from a linebacker from New Orleans. Three-star prospect Tah’j Butler of Edna Karr High announced on social media his decision to secure a spot in coach Brent Key’s 2024 signing class Thursday.
During the tenure of former coach Paul Johnson, the state of Louisiana had been a productive recruiting area for the Yellow Jackets, but Tech has not had a high-school signee from the state since the 2018 class. Brumfield traces his roots to New Orleans, and Butler said that connection with him helped form a strong relationship.
Butler, ranked the No. 31 prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 95 linebacker prospect in the class (247Sports Composite), announced his offer from Tech on March 9. Butler said that he chose Tech over offers from Tulane and Louisiana Tech. Butler, who was at Tech this past weekend for the spring game, intends to arrive as an early enrollee in January 2024.
Butler, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, is the third linebacker to commit to the class, after Demontrae Gaston of Pensacola (Florida) Catholic High and Jordan Boyd of Silver Bluff High in Aiken, S.C. With two four-star commits and six total, Tech’s class ranked 24th in FBS as of Thursday evening (247Sports Composite).
