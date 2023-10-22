Kickoff time, network announced for Georgia Tech home game vs. North Carolina

The Yellow Jackets will host the undefeated Tar Heels at 8 p.m. Saturday and the game will be televised live by ACC Network.

North Carolina (6-1, 3-1 ACC) rose into The Associated Press top 10 last week after a 41-31 win over Miami at home on Saturday. But the Tar Heels were stunned by Virginia on Saturday in a 31-27 loss at home.

Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC), coming off a 38-23 loss at home to Boston College, went to Chapel Hill, N.C., in 2022 and upset the then-ranked 13th Tar Heels 21-17.

The Jackets lead the series between the two programs 32-22-3 and are 20-9 in home games. Tech is also 4-1 in the last five against North Carolina.