Kickoff time, network announced for Georgia Tech home game vs. North Carolina

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech
By
1 hour ago

The ACC announced Sunday the kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 10 North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets will host the undefeated Tar Heels at 8 p.m. Saturday and the game will be televised live by ACC Network.

North Carolina (6-1, 3-1 ACC) rose into The Associated Press top 10 last week after a 41-31 win over Miami at home on Saturday. But the Tar Heels were stunned by Virginia on Saturday in a 31-27 loss at home.

Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC), coming off a 38-23 loss at home to Boston College, went to Chapel Hill, N.C., in 2022 and upset the then-ranked 13th Tar Heels 21-17.

The Jackets lead the series between the two programs 32-22-3 and are 20-9 in home games. Tech is also 4-1 in the last five against North Carolina.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Traffic Team

Gridlock Guy: Recent commute yet another example of why Atlanta needs more choices4h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli PM warns Hezbollah to stay out of war
35m ago

Credit: AP

Woman returns from vacation to find Atlanta home demolished
17h ago

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

How can Atlanta United succeed without Thiago Almada in playoff opener?
1h ago

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

How can Atlanta United succeed without Thiago Almada in playoff opener?
1h ago

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
The Latest

5 things learned from Georgia Tech’s loss to Boston College
3h ago
Georgia Tech defensive collapse helps fuel Boston College loss
15h ago
Boston College bullies Georgia Tech in fourth quarter en route to win
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top