Applications for US jobless benefits fall to lowest level in more than 8 months

Kell cornerback Cedric Franklin commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech and coach Brent Key picked up a commitment Tuesday from Kell senior Cedric Franklin.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback, Franklin originally committed to Virginia in June before backing off that pledge Saturday. On Tuesday he announced his decision to become a Yellow Jacket, posting on social media, “GT was the clear choice.”

Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Franklin also reportedly has scholarship offers from Boston College, Brigham Young, Indiana, Missouri and West Virginia, among others. Franklin made 39 tackles, broke up seven passes and recovered two fumbles as a junior for the Longhorns.

Franklin, who has 14 tackles for 6-1 Kell this season, is the 26th committment toward Tech’s 2024 signing class, a class which ranks 32nd nationally, and seventh in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

