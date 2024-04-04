Jess Simpson charged with elevating the play of Georgia Tech’s defensive front

Now a grandfather whose four children still reside in metro Atlanta, Simpson is coaching Tech’s defensive line (with focus on the team’s defensive tackles) and charged with helping turn the Tech defensive line into a force in the ACC.

“This is a special place,” Simpson said. “Me growing up just the road from here, well aware of this institution, this degree and this football program, the tradition here is very, very special. It goes way back.

“Coach Key and his vision, the excitement he’s created, being a Georgia Tech man – I think any time a place has one of their own there, people just seem more excited, more invested. You can kinda feel the energy. You sense the arrow is up. This place is doing football right. So that’s a big deal for me.”

Simpson’s coaching journey began 30 years ago when he returned to his high school alma mater as an assistant. Eleven years later he took over at Buford and won 164 games and seven state championships.

The past seven years Simpson has had two separate stints with the Falcons and two with Miami before working alongside new Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci at Duke. Simpson was one of the first hires that Key made this past offseason when retooling his defensive coaching staff.

“He’s as respected as anyone there is out there as a defensive line coach,” Key said. “What people probably don’t know about him is just the relationships that he is able to have with those guys, the players, in the (meeting) room. And when you have those relationships you’re able to push them and able to do a lot of things with them and really push them out of their comfort zones. I thought that’s what we needed. But he’s also a very detailed coach. He’s coached at every level, had success at every level he has coached.

“Jess Simpson is a phenomenal teacher, he’s a phenomenal football coach, a phenomenal person.”

Simpson is one of four new defensive assistants for Tech in 2024, and he’s working alongside Kyle Pope, Tech’s new outside linebackers and defensive ends coach. Pope said he often feels like one of the players himself as he questions and learns all Simpson has to offer.

“Coach Simpson working with the inside and me having the edge guys, this is the most fun I’ve had as a coach,” Pope said. “You’re working with someone who is, not just like-minded, but someone who every day I can learn from. We can collaborate and work together, and we both have the same outcome that we’re trying to get. Trying to get these guys to be the best they can be, and we want to see these guys win and we want to win with ‘em.”

For the 2024 season, Tech’s defensive line will not be expected to be a strength of the team’s defense, although there is some depth and experience up front for the Jackets. Seniors Kevin Harris, Zeek Biggers and Scott were key contributors in 2023, and junior Eddie Kelly and sophomore Horace Lockett are back, too. Tech added Florida State transfer Ayo Tifase and Furman transfer Jack Barton to the DL group, and the Jackets also should get Sylvain Yondjouen, who missed the ‘23 season with an injury, back in time for the Aug. 24 opener.

They’re all being led by Simpson who is strengthening his relationship with each during the early months of his Tech tenure.

“He’s a great coach, he’s gonna push you, he’s gonna coach you right, but he’s gonna push you and teach you every technique, break down everything fundamentally-wise,” said Biggers, who added he meets with Simpson every day to watch both Tech and NFL video.

Said Harris: “Five-star coach right there. He’s an amazing coach. He’s been in the league, guys know his track record. He recruited me out of high school, so I have a great relationship with him. Everything he’s teaching me is familiar, and I think the guys are going to definitely have massive gains. Just being with him the last three weeks has been amazing, just seeing what he’s been able to with our D-line. Just moving forward that’s just gonna be a good foundation for our defense and our team.”

Simpson added that when he first arrived at Tech he asked his linemen to take a leap of faith when it came to trusting him and in his teachings. He came back to that theme when discussing his recruiting efforts and how he has been on both sides of the table – recruiting prospects and having his own prospects recruited – and how that process is founded in trust.

It appears he has trust in himself that he made the right career move.

“I’m one of the luckiest people in the world,” he said. “I literally roll out of bed really early every day, and I absolutely love what I do. I love teaching, I love coaching, I love investing in young men.”