Jackets swept by Virginia Tech for first time in team history

After a thrilling midweek win over Auburn, Georgia Tech lost its third consecutive weekend series, getting swept by Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
Injuries to the pitching staff left the Yellow Jackets vulnerable as the Hokies hit .337 for the weekend and put up 32 runs in winning 10-7, 13-1 and 9-2. Georgia Tech had won 12 consecutive series against Virginia Tech prior to this weekend and had never been swept by the Hokies in 18 previous three-game series as ACC opponents.
It was also Georgia Tech’s lowest run output (10 runs) for an ACC series since scoring a total of seven runs against Clemson in 2018. The Jackets, who had entered the series with a .319 batting average for the season, hit .241 across the three games against the Hokies.
With injuries to the staff, Georgia Tech (20-16, 7-11) called on Dalton Smith for his second career weekend start on Saturday and started usual closer Terry Busse on Sunday in his first start of the season. On Saturday, Jackets pitchers walked 18 batters, a single-game record for both Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech (21-12, 8-9).
In the series, second baseman Kristian Campbell extended his hitting streak to 20 games, becoming the 14th Jackets player to reach that plateau and the first since Kel Johnson in 2016 (22 games). The school record is 30 consecutive games with a hit (Victor Menocal in 2002).
Georgia Tech plays Georgia State Tuesday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.
