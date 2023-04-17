Jackets swept by Virginia Tech for first time in team history

Injuries to the pitching staff left the Yellow Jackets vulnerable as the Hokies hit .337 for the weekend and put up 32 runs in winning 10-7, 13-1 and 9-2. Georgia Tech had won 12 consecutive series against Virginia Tech prior to this weekend and had never been swept by the Hokies in 18 previous three-game series as ACC opponents.

It was also Georgia Tech’s lowest run output (10 runs) for an ACC series since scoring a total of seven runs against Clemson in 2018. The Jackets, who had entered the series with a .319 batting average for the season, hit .241 across the three games against the Hokies.