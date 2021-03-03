In Georgia Tech’s win over Duke, ‘Waldo’ beats Mike Krzyzewski

Pastner, who unfailingly touts opposing coaches’ credentials in what seems sincere admiration and respect, declined to take a personal victory lap Tuesday night.

“There’s nothing about Josh Pastner and Coach K because it’s like, the last two games, it was Coach K and Jim Boeheim,” he said. “And then there’s me. Like, where’s Waldo? Like I like to say, literally, like, where’s Waldo? I mean, who am I, this guy, with these two teams, these two coaches?”

For Pastner, the deference is accentuated not only because, at 43 years old, he is the youngest coach in the ACC. Pastner has known the likes of Boeheim, Krzyzewski and Williams since he was in high school and all three already were entrenched as icons in the game. The story has been repeated, but when Pastner was in high school, he was the coach of his father Hal’s Houston-based AAU team. In that role, he came to know those three coaches and many others still now in the profession.

“I don’t take it for granted,” Pastner said of his job in the ACC. “You look around the room, there’s multiple Hall of Famers in the room. You pinch yourself, but you’re going to be a competitor and you want to win. But you also recognize the fragileness of the job. When I say fragileness, the preciousness of how precious these jobs are. You don’t’ take these things for granted.”

Pastner’s father even has a photo of his son with Krzyzewski when the two were at a Nike All-American camp in Indianapolis, Krzyzewski there to recruit and Pastner to coach. It is from around 1995, when Pastner would have been a few months shy of his 18th birthday and the legendary coach would have been going into his 16th season at Duke, 48 years old with two of his five national titles and seven of his 12 Final Four trips under his belt.

When Josh Pastner and Mike Krzyzewski took this picture at the Nike All-American camp in the mid-1990s, Pastner was a high-schooler coaching his father’s AAU team. (Courtesy Josh Pastner)

On Wednesday, Pastner was asked what that boy coach might have said had he been told that, in 26 years, he would be on the opposing bench against those giants in the ACC and beat all of them. His first response was to clarify that the wins aren’t his, but his players’.

With that being said, “I would probably say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it,’” Pastner told the AJC.

By that point in his life, Pastner knew he wanted a career in basketball, but realized that his path was coaching, not playing.

“That would be something where, if you’re going to compete and you’re a competitor, you want to win all those games, not just coach in them,” Pastner told the AJC. “I would hope I would say, ‘I hope I have the opportunity to do that.’ That’s all you can ask for in life, is have opportunities.”

As a competitor, more than the satisfaction of stopping Duke’s 14-game winning streak in the series, Pastner’s joy was grounded in the present. Beating Duke meant a significant win and another step closer to the NCAA tournament. The win gave the Jackets another “quad-2” win, improving Tech’s record in games against quad-1 and quad-2 competition (categories of games grouped by the opponent’s NET ranking and game site – home, road and neutral) to 8-6.

There are only 23 teams who have played at least 10 quad-1 and quad-2 games who have performed better. Heading into the regular-season finale at Wake Forest on Friday, Tech is in fairly exclusive company. In his projection posted early Wednesday, ESPN bracket analyst Joe Lunardi placed the Jackets as a No. 11 seed in the field of 68.

“I never take a win for granted,” Pastner said. “When I tell you I understand the preciousness and fragileness of the job, that’s why I say it takes a village to be able to win one game, and that village is your assistants and your players and the staff. It takes everybody involved. I’ve had great student-athletes and great staff members to help me be able to have some success.”

Virginia Tech’s Mike Young would seem the favorite to be ACC coach of the year, but the Jackets’ strong finish will merit Pastner some consideration. He already won it in 2017, his first season. At the least, it’s become a little easier to find Waldo.