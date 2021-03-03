Georgia Tech ends Duke reign with overtime win

Wright scored 16 of the 29 in the final 18 minutes of the game (including overtime) as the Jackets emerged from a first half in which they were curiously low on energy.

Wright was perhaps at his most impactful in a 3:20 stretch in the second half, when he scored eight points that helped the Jackets go from a 52-50 lead to a 62-54 lead. He won a loose ball off a missed shot by Alvarado and dunked.

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

He dunked again when Bubba Parham set him up with a wraparound bounce pass in the lane. He fought for another offensive rebound for another putback basket. He finished his outburst with another dunk, this one by running the floor in transition and taking a pass from Michael Devoe for a 62-54 lead with 5:23 to play in regulation that ultimately gave the Jackets enough cushion to survive Duke’s furious rally. Down 64-56 with four minutes left, the Blue Devils scored the final eight points in regulation to force overtime.

In banishing its Duke demons, Tech (14-8 overall, 10-6) won its fifth game in a row. The last time the Jackets won five consecutive ACC games was the 1995-96 season, when they won seven in a row to finish the regular season and finished 13-3, first in the ACC.

In the highly rare position of trying to play its way into the NCAA Tournament, Duke (11-10, 9-8) absorbed a costly loss.

After playing so well over the past four games, Tech was not at its best in the first half at either end. Jackets players were beaten off the dribble, turned the ball over with miscommunications and were able unable to work Duke’s defense for open shots. Many possessions lasted into the final seconds of the shot clock, resulting in rushed and/or challenged shots.

Tech’s pillars, Alvarado, Wright and Devoe scored 16 points (11 by Wright) on 6-for-15 shooting. The three came into the game averaging a combined 48.1 points per game.

A 3-pointer by Wright at the buzzer cut Duke’s lead going into halftime to 34-31.