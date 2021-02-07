Georgia Tech rallies from 17 down to beat Notre Dame

Sluggish and sloppy at the start, the Yellow Jackets rallied in the second half, starting the period with a 12-2 run and finally catching the Irish with 9:24 to play on a layup by guard Jose Alvarado.

In the taut final minutes, the Jackets reclaimed the lead, 80-79, on a jumper in the lane by Michael Devoe with 2:06 to play and then pushed it to 82-79 on another basket by Devoe with 1:25 left.