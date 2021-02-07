X

Georgia Tech rallies from 17 down to beat Notre Dame

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech pulled off an improbable win Saturday night, rallying from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Notre Dame 82-80 at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets trailed by as many as 17 in the first half, making it the largest deficit overcome for a win in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure.

Sluggish and sloppy at the start, the Yellow Jackets rallied in the second half, starting the period with a 12-2 run and finally catching the Irish with 9:24 to play on a layup by guard Jose Alvarado.

In the taut final minutes, the Jackets reclaimed the lead, 80-79, on a jumper in the lane by Michael Devoe with 2:06 to play and then pushed it to 82-79 on another basket by Devoe with 1:25 left.

After a Notre Dame free throw with 37.7 seconds to play cut the lead to 82-80, Alvarado drove to the basket and missed with about eight seconds remaining. Notre Dame had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Irish guard Ryan Cormac was unable to get a shot off, apparently unaware of the dwindling clock.

Tech (9-6 overall, 5-4 ACC) claimed a much-needed win in its bid to make its first NCAA tournament since 2010. The Jackets also ended Notre Dame’s four-game winning streak in the series. The Irish (7-10, 4-7) had won four of their previous five coming into the game.

Tech shot 58.3% from the field while Notre Dame was even better at 59.3%. It was the highest a Tech opponent has shot this season. Interestingly, Tech had been 0-51 in Pastner’s tenure in games in which the opponent had a higher field-goal percentage than the Jackets.

